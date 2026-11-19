THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In the first-line, but not the second-line setting, broad-based genomic sequencing (BGS) is associated with improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with focused biomarker testing (FBT) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a study published in the November issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.Patricia Mae G. Santos, M.D., from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues examined whether BGS is associated with improved PFS and OS compared to FBT for patients with stage IIIB to IV NSCLC who had received at least one line of systemic therapy in a retrospective cohort study involving data from 280 U.S. academic and community oncology clinics. Patients were classified based on BGS or FBT receipt less than three months before initiation of first- and second-line systemic therapy.The matched first-line analyses included 20,016 of 35,060 eligible patients. The researchers found that BGS was associated with improved median PFS (6.4 versus 6.0 months) and median OS (16 versus 14 months; adjusted hazard ratios [95 percent confidence intervals], 0.96 [0.92 to 1.00] and 0.91 [0.86 to 0.95], respectively). Higher biomarker positivity (60 versus 22 percent) and greater targeted therapy use (19 versus 16 percent) were seen for patients who underwent BGS. These findings were supported by sensitivity analyses. In the matched second-line cohort, BGS was not associated with improved outcomes."Our findings and prior work suggest broad-based genomic testing should be the default for patients with advanced lung cancer and should ideally happen prior to the administration of first-line therapy," co-senior author Ravi B. Parikh, also from Emory University, said in a statement. "The right test, done early, can open doors to treatments that might otherwise be missed."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter