Cancer Drug Shortages Persist at All Cancer Centers

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- All participating U.S. comprehensive cancer centers are experiencing a shortage of at least one anticancer agent, with more than 20 percent of centers currently reporting a shortage of five or more different medications, according to the results of a survey released by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).The data come from survey responses from 31 pharmacy directors and other clinical and administrative leadership at NCCN Member Institutions from late August.Respondents specifically reported a substantial shortage (94 percent) of ifosfamide, a generic chemotherapy that is used in treatment for a variety of cancers, including bladder, ovarian, testicular, uterine, soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, and several adult and pediatric leukemias and lymphomas. More than 7 in 10 centers (71 percent) reported a shortage of carboplatin and 16 percent for cisplatin, which are key chemotherapies used as the backbone of regimens to treat numerous different tumor types. More than half of respondents noted a short supply of the immunotherapy Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for bladder cancer. When treatment plans had to be modified due to shortages, 9 in 10 centers experienced a need for repeat prior authorization of the plan, significantly increasing the amount of work per patient and adding in the potential for a delay in care. Ninety-six percent of respondents said the state of the shortage is unchanged since 2023."It is disheartening that we remain in the same situation, including recurring or continued shortages of some drugs, despite years of raising the alarm and providing insight about this disruptive and dangerous issue for cancer care in America," Crystal S. Denlinger, M.D., chief executive officer of the NCCN, said in a statement. "The good news is the cancer centers in our network have developed internal strategies, task forces, and communications plans for keeping patient care and clinical trials on track."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter