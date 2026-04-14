Cancer

Cancer Risk Elevated in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disease

Decreases seen in the adjusted odds ratio of cancer over time; cancer risk higher for diffuse diseases of connective tissue versus RA
arthritis joint pain man
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
Journal
Diseases
Cancer
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Autoimmune Disorders
Cancer Risk Factors

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