CARv3-TEAM-E T-Cell Treatment Beneficial for Recurrent Glioblastoma

THURSDAY, March 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recurrent glioblastoma, treatment with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells engineered to target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) variant III tumor-specific antigen, in addition to the wild-type EGFR protein, through secretion of a T-cell-engaging antibody molecule (TEAM; CARv3-TEAM-E) results in radiographic tumor regression, according to a study published online March 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Bryan D. Choi, M.D., Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues conducted an open-label study involving three participants with recurrent glioblastoma who were treated with CARv3-TEAM-E T-cells.

The researchers observed no adverse events greater than grade 3 or dose-limiting toxic effects resulting from CARv3-TEAM-E T-cell treatment. Dramatic and rapid radiographic tumor regression was seen, which occurred within days after receipt of a single intraventricular infusion. In two of the three participants, the responses were transient.

"Here we show dramatic radiographic responses in multiple participants within days after a single intraventricular infusion of dual-targeting CARv3-TEAM-E T cells," the authors write. "These effects were transient in two of three participants, and one participant had a durable regression through a short-term follow-up period."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry; several authors hold patents related to the technology.

