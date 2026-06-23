Cancer

Catheter-Based OCT May Help ID Early Endometrial Cancer

Noninvasive optical coherence tomography plus machine learning model shows promising sensitivity
endometrial cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Imaging Devices
Women's Health
Uterine Cancer
Diagnosis
Cancer Screenings
Deep Learning Model
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