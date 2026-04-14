Cancer

Cell-Free DNA Methylome Assay Demonstrates Strong Performance

MethylScan achieved AUROC of 0.938 for multicancer detection and had AUROC of 0.916 for early-stage cancers
blood test sample
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Lung Cancer
Liver Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Liver Disease
Stomach Cancer
Diagnosis
Cancer Screenings
Blood Test
Biomarkers

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