WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Chemotherapy extends survival with breast cancer, but may also accelerate biological aging beyond chronological age and increase the risk for earlier death from other causes, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Network Open.Swarnavo Sarkar, Ph.D., from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and colleagues quantified the lifetime changes in accelerated aging following chemotherapy. They modeled biological aging using data on distributions of postchemotherapy senescence measured by p16INK4a levels for a simulated population of 400 million U.S. women diagnosed with breast cancer (aged 30 to 79 years) between 1990 and 2030. The models assumed chemotherapy-induced senescence only affected non-breast cancer mortality.The researchers found breast cancer survivors who received anthracycline lost 9.4 remaining life-years. Among anthracycline recipients, the risk for non-breast cancer mortality was estimated to exceed breast cancer mortality 16 years earlier than expected based on chronological age. Greater variability in results was seen for women diagnosed at younger versus older ages. Due to earlier ages at onset of aging-related diseases, women receiving more versus less cytotoxic regimens were estimated to lose a median difference of 7.6 more years of life. The model's results were validated by close replication of all-cause and eight-year breast cancer survival trends in the Anthracycline for Early Breast Cancer trials."The key to our methodology is accounting for the fact that while chemotherapy improves breast cancer survival, treatment can also increase damage to normal tissues," Sarkar said in a statement. "This affects many aging systems, including increasing the number of senescent cells, which are damaged cells that have stopped dividing and are also resistant to cell death. Senescent cells secrete biological molecules that cause several aging-related diseases through added tissue damage and inflammation."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter