Cancer

Chest Wall Irradiation Does Not Improve Survival in Intermediate-Risk Breast Cancer

Findings seen in women with intermediate-risk, early breast cancer treated with mastectomy and adjuvant systemic therapy
breast cancer ribbon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Breast Cancer
Radiation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com