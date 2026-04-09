Cancer

Childhood Cancer Is Eighth Leading Cause of Childhood Death Globally

Outcomes are largely determined by resource availability, according to the 2023 Global Burden of Disease
child in hospital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Cancer
Mortality
Demographics
Social Determinants of Health
Pediatric Cancer
Childhood Cancer

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