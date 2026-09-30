Cancer

Childhood Cancer Survivors Often Have Mental Distress in Adulthood

49 and 41 percent of adult childhood cancer survivors of ALL, AML, NHL met clinical thresholds for depression and anxiety
Depressed young woman sitting on couch
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Fatigue
Cognitive Function
Childhood Cancer
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