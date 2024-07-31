Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors May Cut Risk for Liver Cancer

WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The use of cholesterol absorption inhibitors is associated with a reduced risk for liver cancer, according to a study published online July 29 in Cancer.

Shahriar A. Zamani, Ph.D., from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined the risk for liver cancer for five nonstatin cholesterol-lowering medications (cholesterol absorption inhibitors, bile acid sequestrants, fibrates, niacin, and omega-3 fatty acids). The analysis included 3,719 cases and 14,876 matched controls.

The researchers found that cholesterol absorption inhibitor use was associated with reduced liver cancer risk in the overall analysis (odds ratio, 0.69) and when considering type 2 diabetes and chronic liver disease status. Overall, bile acid sequestrant use was associated with increased liver cancer risk (odds ratio, 5.31), but findings were inconsistent when considering type 2 diabetes and chronic liver disease status. There were no associations seen for the other medications and liver cancer risk.

"In conclusion, the current results suggest that use of cholesterol absorption inhibitors may be associated with reduced risk of liver cancer," the authors write. "Future studies are needed to confirm the results of this study and to clarify the association of all nonstatin cholesterol-lowering medications and liver cancer."

