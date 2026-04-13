Cancer

Circulating Tumor HPV DNA May Aid Risk Assessment With Oropharyngeal Cancer

Levels are influenced by tumor biology and patient factors
blood test
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Hpv
Surgery
Throat Cancer
Dna
Tumors
Cancer Screenings
Risk Factors
Biomarkers

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