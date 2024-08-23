Cognitive Therapy Improves Mental Health, Quality of Life for Cancer Patients

FRIDAY, Aug. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For cancer patients, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) improves mental health and quality-of-life outcomes, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Aug. 21 in Cancer Medicine.

Alexander T. Dils, from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine in Saginaw, and colleagues examined the effects of CBT versus control on cancer patients' mental health and quality-of-life outcomes in a meta-analysis including 154 clinical trials with 1,627 individuals. After exclusion of 29 clinical trials, the final analysis included 132 clinical trials and 1,030 effect sizes.

The researchers found that CBT moderately improved mental health and quality of life in cancer patients (d = 0.388). The efficacy of CBT can be influenced by age and delivery format.

"In addition to confirming the general benefit of CBT for individuals with cancer, this study unveiled important nuances of how CBT can be most effective and for which populations," coauthor Anao Zhang, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said in a statement. "This has major clinical implications for supportive oncology providers."

