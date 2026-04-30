Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Screening Uptake Higher With FIT-DNA Than FIT

Findings seen among English-, Spanish-speaking adults from community health centers due for CRC screening
colon genetic genes DNA
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Dna
genetic testing
Health Care Adherence
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