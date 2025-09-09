Complication Risk Top Concern for African American Women Undergoing Breast Reconstruction

TUESDAY, Sept. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For African American patients undergoing mastectomy, the risk for complications and additional surgeries are the top concerns driving breast reconstruction decisions, according to a study published online in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.Ronnie L. Shammas, M.D., M.P.H., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and colleagues assessed what African American patients value when considering breast reconstruction options using a survey-based method. The analysis included 181 women: 101 from an academic center and 80 from the community.The researchers found that the most important attributes were risk for complications (mean relative importance [RI], 26 percent), additional operations (RI, 24 percent), and abdominal morbidity (RI, 22 percent). Appearance (RI, 15 percent) and recovery time (RI, 14 percent) were ranked lowest among concerns. Fewer women preferred a profile representing flap (15 percent) versus implant reconstruction (85 percent). Additional operations were the top concern for those who preferred flap reconstruction (RI, 36 percent), while complications were the top concern for women who preferred implant reconstruction (RI, 27 percent). An implant profile was more likely chosen among women with fewer comorbidities (odds ratio [OR], 0.84), no previous surgical complications (OR, 0.32), or prophylactic mastectomy (OR, 6.07)."Especially in light of policies emphasizing shared decision-making between patients and physicians, our findings highlight the need for tools to elicit treatment preferences and the importance of discussing treatment goals and preferences," Shammas said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter