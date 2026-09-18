Cancer

Composite Biomarker Helps ID Early-Stage Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

miRNA signature levels decreased during neoadjuvant chemo and after surgery and increased prior to recurrence
blood test
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pancreatic Cancer
Diagnosis
Blood Test
Biomarkers
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