Composite Biomarker Helps ID Early-Stage Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A composite biomarker may complement existing strategies for the detection of early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), according to a study published online Sept. 16 in Nature Medicine.Caiming Xu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope in Monrovia, California, and colleagues developed, validated, and tested a blood-based microRNA (miRNA) assay and a composite score (PANcreatic cancer eXosome Early detection [PANXEON]) that integrates the miRNA signature with carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9) for the detection of early-stage PDAC. A total of 1,785 patients with and without PDAC from four countries were included in the observational, prospective biomarker study.The researchers found that in the testing cohort, the miRNA signature achieved an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 88.6 percent, with 83.8 percent sensitivity for early-stage PDAC, while showing minimal cross-reactivity with other gastrointestinal cancers. During neoadjuvant chemotherapy and after surgery, miRNA signature levels decreased, and they increased prior to disease recurrence. The blood assay demonstrated sensitivity of 86.8 percent for stage I to II PDAC when combined with CA19-9 levels, with false-positive rates of 3.2 and 15.6 percent in low- and high-risk controls, respectively, in the testing cohort. For patients with high-risk pancreatic cysts, PANXEON demonstrated potential for detecting high-grade dysplasia (64.3 percent)."Most biomarkers tell you one part of the story," senior author Ajay Goel, Ph.D., also from the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, said in a statement. "Combining multiple biological signals gives us a clearer picture of what may be happening in the pancreas."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter