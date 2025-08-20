Cancer

Counties With Repeated Low Cervical Cancer Screening Have Worse Outcomes

Diagnosis of distant-stage cervical cancer was 84 percent higher and deaths were 96 percent higher in low-screening counties
obgyn gynecologist gynecology
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Cervical Cancer
Mortality
Diagnosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com