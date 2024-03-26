Cryoablation Effective in Breast Cancer Patients, Even With Large Tumors

TUESDAY, March 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Cryoablation can be performed effectively in nonsurgical breast cancer patients with varying tumors, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology, held from March 23 to 28 in Salt Lake City.

Jolie Jean, M.D., from Weill Cornell, and Yolanda Bryce, M.D., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in New York City, presented their technique for cryoablation of primary breast cancer (treated from January 2017 to March 2023). The analysis included 60 patients with breast cancer (48 had invasive ductal carcinoma) who were poor surgical candidates or refused surgery.

The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 16 months, there was a recurrence rate of 10 percent (six patients). The risk for recurrence was higher among patients with poorly differentiated disease (risk ratio, 5.5). Invasive lobular carcinoma, estrogen receptor or progesterone receptor, and triple-negative status were not associated with risk. Furthermore, tumor size was similar between the recurrence and nonrecurrence groups (2.53 and 2.54 cm, respectively).

"Surgery is still the best option for tumor removal, but there are thousands of women who, for various reasons, cannot have surgery," Bryce said in a statement. "We are optimistic that this can give more women hope on their treatment journeys."

