CT Colonography Cost-Effective for CRC Screening in Black Adults

FRIDAY, Nov. 21, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In Black adults, computed tomography colonography (CTC) is cost-effective for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Cancer Medicine.Szu-Yu Zoe Kao, from Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and colleagues examined the cost-effectiveness of CTC for CRC screening by race (Black and White) and gender in a microsimulation model. The model incorporated 2010 to 2019 U.S. data on disease progression and real-world screening adherence for colonoscopy and the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). Status quo (choice between colonoscopy and FIT), CTC every five years, colonoscopy every 10 years, annual FIT, and multitarget stool DNA test every three years were compared.The researchers found that Black adults showed higher CRC cases and greater utilization for FIT over colonoscopy than White adults under the status quo. The CTC strategy yielded more quality-adjusted life years gained (QALYG) and fewer CRC cases among Black adults compared with status quo and with fewer QALYG and more CRC cases among White adults. Across races, status quo and CTC strategies outperformed other strategies. For Black adults, the CTC strategy was the dominant strategy. The status quo was cost-effective for White adults, with incremental cost-effectiveness ratios of $34,998 to $73,428/QALYG, while compared with no screening, the CTC strategy was cost-saving."We found that CTC was the most cost-effective screening strategy for Black adults, both men and women. As such, CTC delivers strong value for Black adults, who face unique barriers to traditional screening," coauthor Pina C. Sanelli, M.D., M.P.H., from Northwell in New York City, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter