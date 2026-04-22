Cancer

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Improves Survival in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Improvements seen in PFS, OS with Dato-DXd for previously untreated, locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC
breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Chemotherapy
Adverse Events
Breast Oncology

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