DDW: 1999 to 2020 Saw Rise in Incidence of Colorectal Cancer in People Under 45

MONDAY, May 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals aged younger than 45 years, the incidence of colorectal cancer increased considerably from 1999 to 2020, with a 333 percent increase among those aged 15 to 19 years, according to a study presented at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week, held from May 18 to 21 in Washington, D.C.

Islam Mohamed, M.D., from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and colleagues used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wonder Database for 1999 to 2020 to examine the incidence of colorectal cancer in patients younger than 45 years of age. Colorectal cancer incidence rates were included for those aged 10 to 14, 15 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, and 40 to 44 years.

The researchers identified notable shifts in the incidence of colorectal cancer from 1999 to 2020 across various age groups. There was a 333 percent increase among individuals aged 15 to 19 years and a significant 185 percent increase in those aged 20 to 24 years. The trend continued, with increases of 68 and 71 percent for those aged 25 to 29 and 30 to 34 years, respectively, reaching an incidence rate of 6.5 per 100,000 in 2020. An increase of 58.1 percent was seen among those aged 35 to 39 years, with an incidence rate of 11.7 in 2020. A significant 45 percent increase was observed among those aged 40 to 44 years, and they had the highest incidence rate at 21.2 per 100,000 individuals in 2020.

"Colorectal cancer is no longer considered just a disease of the elderly population," Mohamed said in a statement. "It's important that the public is aware of signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer."

