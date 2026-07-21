Cancer

Definition of Functional High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Updated in Era of Combo Therapy

Cancer progression within 36 months of combination therapy identified patients with overall survival of less than two years
multiple myeloma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Stem Cells
Multiple Myeloma
CAR T-Cell Therapy
logo
www.healthday.com