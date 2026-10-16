Cancer

Demographic, Tumor Factors Linked to Delays in Breast Cancer Care in Young Women

No associations were seen for delays in care with disease-free or overall survival
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Demographics
Diagnosis
Young Adult
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