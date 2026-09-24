Cancer

Dense Breast Notification Linked to Increase in Use of Supplemental Ultrasound

Both dense breast notification and insurance coverage laws linked to supplemental ultrasound use
Dense Breast Notification Linked to Increase in Use of Supplemental Ultrasound
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mri
Insurance
Breast Cancer
Mammography
Ultrasound
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