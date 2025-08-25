Cancer

Discordance Seen Between Care Goals, Treatment Intent in Advanced Cancer

Patients with cancer more likely than those with other illnesses to report receiving discordant life-extended care
cancer woman chemotherapy
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Therapy & Procedures
Palliative Care
End of Life
Patients

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com