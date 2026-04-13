Cancer

Duloxetine No Better Than Placebo for Preventing Chemo-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Duloxetine 30 or 60 mg no better than placebo for preventing sensory oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy in colorectal cancer
peripheral neuropathy pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cymbalta
Eloxatin
Peripheral Neuropathy

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