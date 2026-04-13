Duloxetine No Better Than Placebo for Preventing Chemo-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

MONDAY, April 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stage II to III colorectal cancer, duloxetine is no better than placebo for preventing sensory oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (OIPN), according to a study published online March 25 in JCO: Oncology Advances.Ellen M. Lavoie Smith, Ph.D., R.N., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues randomly assigned patients with stage II to III colorectal cancer and no baseline neuropathy to receive 17 weeks of once-daily 30 mg duloxetine, 60 mg duloxetine, or placebo (66, 66, and 67 participants, respectively) beginning on day 1 of cycle 1 of oxaliplatin-containing chemotherapy. A composite response reflecting sensory OIPN symptom severity and onset was examined as the primary end point and was measured in weeks 19 to 21 using a validated participant-reported outcome survey assessing extremity numbness, tingling, and pain.Of the participants, 46, 47, and 50, respectively, were evaluable based on modified intention-to-treat criteria. The researchers found that the proportion of responders was similar among those receiving placebo versus those receiving duloxetine 30 mg and duloxetine 60 mg (68.0 percent versus 65.2 and 66.0 percent, respectively). Duloxetine adherence rates were low (<75 percent; 54, 57, and 59 percent for 30 mg, 60 mg, and placebo, respectively)."Since we know duloxetine is effective at treating painful neuropathy caused by neurotoxic chemotherapy drugs, we wanted to see if the medication could also prevent the side effect from developing in the first place," Smith said in a statement. "The results show that duloxetine is not more effective than a placebo at preventing neuropathy caused by chemotherapy in patients with colorectal cancer."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter