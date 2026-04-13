Cancer

Early-Onset Oral Cavity Squamous Cell Carcinoma Increasingly Presenting as Tongue Tumors

Steady increase seen in female cases, narrowing the male-female gap
young woman being seen in a dentist's office
Cristiano Babini/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mortality
Mouth Cancer
Gender

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