Cancer

EBC: Polyurethane-Coated Implants for Breast Reconstruction Tied to Lower Complication Risk

Use of non-PUc implants linked to increased rate of surgical revision due to capsular contracture in setting of PMRT
breast implants
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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