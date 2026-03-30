Cancer

EBCC: Active Surveillance Seems Safe for Grade 1 to 2 DCIS

Cumulative incidence of ipsilateral invasive breast cancer similar when iiBCs detected at primary surgery in the standard treatment group were considered
breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Breast Cancer

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