Cancer

EBCC: Axillary Radiotherapy Without Lymphadenectomy Feasible for Breast Cancer

ART can safely replace ALND, with no axillary recurrences, and fewer cases of lymphedema in patients with breast cancer
breast cancer lymph nodes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Surgery
Radiation
lymphedema
Lymph Nodes
Breast Canc

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