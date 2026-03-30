Cancer

EBCC: De-escalation Appears Safe After Primary Systemic Treatment for Breast Cancer

In terms of locoregional recurrence, risk remains low when patients are treated with RT tailored to their individual risk
radiation breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Surgery
Survival
Breast Cancer
Radiation
Chemotherapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com