Cancer

EHA: Adding Pirtobrutinib to Venetoclax-Rituximab Ups PFS in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

PVR demonstrated superiority versus VR in the ITT analysis population; benefits consistent across prespecified subgroups
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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