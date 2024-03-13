Cancer

Elevated BMI Increases Risk for Complications in Autologous Breast Reconstruction

Significantly increased rates of several breast and abdominal complications seen with increasing body mass index
Elevated BMI Increases Risk for Complications in Autologous Breast Reconstruction
WEDNESDAY, March 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing abdominally based autologous free-flap breast reconstruction, the rates of breast and abdominal complications increase with increasing body mass index (BMI), according to a study published in the March issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Laura L. Barnes, M.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues conducted a retrospective chart review of all patients who underwent abdominally based autologous free-flap breast reconstruction at their institution between 2004 and 2021. A total of 365 patients (545 breasts) were stratified into five BMI categories: ≤25, 25.01 to 30, 30.01 to 35, 35.01 to 40, and >40 kg/m2. Complication rates were examined across these groups.

The researchers found a significant increase in the rates of several breast complications with increasing BMI at distinct levels, including infection requiring oral antibiotics (BMI >25 kg/m2); any breast complication and any infection (BMI >30 kg/m2); unplanned reoperation, wound breakdown requiring reoperation, infection requiring intravenous antibiotics, and mastectomy flap necrosis (BMI >35 kg/m2); and fat necrosis (BMI >40 kg/m2). In addition, the rates of many abdominal complications increased significantly with increasing BMI at distinct levels, including delayed wound healing (BMI >30 kg/m2) and wound breakdown requiring reoperation (BMI >40kg/m2). The occurrence of any breast complication and any abdominal complication would be minimized with optimal BMI cutoffs of 32.7 and 30.0 kg/m2, respectively.

"Preoperative weight loss may alleviate surgical risk in overweight and obese patients pursuing autologous breast reconstruction," the authors write.

