Cancer

Elraglusib/GnP Improves Survival in Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Improvement in median overall survival of 2.9 months and decrease in risk for death reported with elraglusib/GnP versus GnP alone
pancreas pancreatic pancreatitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Survival
Pancreatic Cancer
Chemotherapy
Clinical Trials
Medication

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