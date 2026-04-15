Elraglusib/GnP Improves Survival in Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), elraglusib, an inhibitor of GSK-3β, with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP) improves overall survival compared with GnP alone, according to a study published online April 14 in Nature Medicine.Devalingam Mahalingam, M.D., Ph.D., from the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University in Chicago, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of elraglusib with GnP in patients with previously untreated mPDAC in a phase 2 study. Participants were randomly assigned to weekly elraglusib/GnP or GnP alone (155 and 78 patients, respectively, in the modified intent-to-treat population).The researchers found that median overall survival improved by 2.9 months and the risk for death was decreased by 38 percent with elraglusib/GnP versus GnP alone as of the data cutoff on April 27, 2025 (median overall survival, 10.1 versus 7.2 months; hazard ratio, 0.62). One-year survival rates were 44.1 and 22.3 percent, respectively, for elraglusib/GnP and GnP alone. For elraglusib/GnP versus GnP alone, the most common grade 3 and greater treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia (52.3 versus 30.8 percent), anemia (25.2 versus 29.5 percent), and fatigue (16.8 versus 5.1 percent). In the elraglusib/GnP arm, baseline circulating immune-related factors were associated with improved survival. Increases in the intratumoral cytotoxic immune cell populations accompanied treatment."While these results will need to be confirmed in phase 3 trials, observing survival benefit in such a difficult-to-treat cancer is encouraging," Mahalingam said in a statement. "Given the novel mechanism of this drug, these findings raise the possibility that it could have broader application across other tumor types."Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Actuate Therapeutics, which is developing elraglusib and funded the trial.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter