Cancer

Emergency Presentation of Cancer Common in Older Adults

Additionally, emergency presentation for cancer diagnosis is tied to higher mortality
doctor using stethoscope listening to senior patient's heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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