Cancer

Enfortumab Vedotin-Pembrolizumab More Effective for MIBC Than Cisplatin-Gemcitabine

Significantly improved event-free and overall survival seen with enfortumab vedotin-pembrolizumab versus cisplatin-gemcitabine
bladder cystitis urethritis urinary incontinence
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Immunotherapy
Prescription Drugs
Bladder Cancer
Chemotherapy
Pembrolizumab
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