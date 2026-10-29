Cancer

ESMO: Adding Abiraterone Improves Survival in De Novo Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Improved survival seen with addition of abiraterone for patients receiving androgen deprivation therapy + docetaxel
prostate
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Survival
Prostate Cancer
Hormones
Radiation
Chemotherapy
Therapy & Procedures