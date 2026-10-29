ESMO: Adding Abiraterone Improves Survival in De Novo Metastatic Prostate Cancer

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The addition of abiraterone to standard treatment improves survival for men with de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Madrid.Karim Fizazi, M.D., Ph.D., from the Centre Oscar Lambret in Lille, France, and colleagues conducted a trial involving 1,173 men with de novo mCSPC. All participants received standard of care (SOC; androgen deprivation therapy [ADT] with or without docetaxel chemotherapy) and were randomly assigned to receive no additional treatment, SOC plus abiraterone/prednisone, SOC plus radiotherapy, or SOC plus abiraterone/prednisone and radiotherapy. Participants were followed for a median of 7.7 years.The researchers found that adding abiraterone significantly improved survival (hazard ratio, 0.75), with median overall survival of 4.6, 4.6, 5.7, and 6.4 years for SOC, SOC + radiotherapy, SOC + abiraterone, and SOC + abiraterone + radiotherapy, respectively. Among 710 patients receiving ADT + docetaxel (doublet therapy), the addition of abiraterone (triplet therapy) was associated with improved survival (hazard ratio, 0.68), with median overall survival of 4.4 and 6.2 years without and with the addition of abiraterone, respectively. The favorable effect of triplet therapy on overall survival was independent of metastatic disease extent. Median overall survival was significantly improved with triplet therapy in men with high-volume disease (hazard ratio, 0.68), while the benefit was not statistically significant in men with low-volume disease."There is a major survival benefit, with almost two years of additional life for patients receiving the three treatments, which is of course highly significant," Fizazi said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry; the study was funded by Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Ipsen.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter