Cancer

ESMO: Adding mRNA-Based Cancer Vaccine Beneficial in Melanoma

Adding intismeran to pembrolizumab linked to reduced risk for recurrence, death for surgically resected melanoma
needle injection vial vaccine
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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