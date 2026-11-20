FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Perioperative durvalumab with or without tremelimumab plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin is associated with improved event-free and overall survival compared with surgery alone in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Madrid.Thomas Powles, M.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues randomly assigned patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who were ineligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy to receive neoadjuvant durvalumab–enfortumab vedotin, followed by radical cystectomy and then adjuvant durvalumab; neoadjuvant durvalumab–tremelimumab–enfortumab vedotin, radical cystectomy, and adjuvant durvalumab–tremelimumab; or radical cystectomy alone (233, 233, and 229 patients, respectively).The researchers found that estimated event-free survival at 24 months was 63.5 and 45.1 percent with durvalumab–enfortumab vedotin and control, respectively (hazard ratio for an event or death, 0.51); estimated overall survival was 78.4 and 69.4 percent, respectively, at 24 months (hazard ratio for death, 0.58). With durvalumab–tremelimumab–enfortumab vedotin, estimated event-free survival at 24 months was 60.1 percent (hazard ratio for an event or death versus control, 0.61). Grade 3 or higher adverse events occurred in 71.1, 79.5, and 50.2 percent of patients in the durvalumab–enfortumab vedotin, durvalumab–tremelimumab–enfortumab vedotin, and control groups, respectively."What makes this approach particularly important is that patients don't have to continue receiving the targeted cancer drug after surgery, when they're recovering and trying to return to their normal lives," coauthor Alexandra Drakaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry, including AstraZeneca, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter