Cancer

ESMO: PFS, OS Extended With Divarasib in KRAS G12C-Mutated Advanced NSCLC

Divarasib led to significantly longer progression-free and overall survival compared with control treatment
Human lung cancer with dna strand. 3d illustration
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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