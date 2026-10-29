ESMO: PFS, OS Extended With Divarasib in KRAS G12C-Mutated Advanced NSCLC

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Divarasib leads to significantly longer progression-free and overall survival than control treatment for patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a study published online Oct. 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Madrid.Ferdinandos Skoulidis, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues conducted a phase 3 open-label trial involving patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated advanced or metastatic NSCLC. Participants were randomly assigned to receive divarasib orally (400 mg once daily) or control treatment (sotorasib or adagrasib; 167 and 171 individuals, respectively).Patients were followed for a median of 14.3 months. The researchers found that median progression-free survival was 9.8 and 5.7 months with divarasib and control treatment, respectively (hazard ratio for progression or death, 0.58). The median overall survival was 17.7 and 12.0 months with divarasib and control treatment, respectively (hazard ratio for death, 0.56). A confirmed response occurred in 58.4 and 32.3 percent in the divarasib and control groups, respectively, among the 328 patients who could be evaluated for response. The median response duration was 11.9 and 6.9 months with divarasib and control treatment, respectively. Fewer grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events occurred with divarasib versus control treatment (24.6 versus 34.5 percent)."These results establish divarasib as a new standard of care and offer hope for patients whose treatment options have been limited after their cancer progresses," Skoulidis said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including F. Hoffmann La Roche, which is developing divarasib and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter