ESMO: Sacituzumab Tirumotecan Beneficial for Endometrial Cancer

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with endometrial cancer, sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), a trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, yields significant improvements in progression-free and overall survival compared with treatment of physician's choice (TPC), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Madrid.Domenica Lorusso, M.D., Ph.D., from Humanitas University in Milan, and colleagues evaluated sac-TMT in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer after immunotherapy. Eligible participants with up to three total prior lines were randomly assigned to sac-TMT 4 mg/kg once every two weeks or TPC until progression or unacceptable toxicity (386 and 390 patients, respectively).The median follow-up was 14.0 months at data cutoff (March 23, 2026). The researchers found that with sac-TMT versus TPC, there were significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival (hazard ratios, 0.59 and 0.68, respectively); the objective response rate was also significantly improved (35.1 versus 17.3 percent). Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 54.4 and 41.4 percent of sac-TMT and TPC patients, respectively, with anemia being the most common (20.8 and 13.4 percent, respectively). Over time, global health status/quality of life was maintained in both groups."As a result of this practice-changing study, clinical guidelines for endometrial cancer will need to be reassessed to incorporate sacituzumab tirumotecan," principal author Bhavana Pothuri, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a statement.The study was funded by Merck, which manufactures sacituzumab tirumotecan and pembrolizumab.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter