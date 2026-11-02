Cancer

ESMO: Sacituzumab Tirumotecan Beneficial for Endometrial Cancer

Significant improvement seen in progression-free and overall survival and in objective response rate compared with doctor's choice of treatment
uterine endometrial cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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