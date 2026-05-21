ESTRO: Two-Fraction Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Safe for Prostate Cancer

THURSDAY, May 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with intermediate or lower high-risk prostate cancer, side effects are similar with two- or five-fraction stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), according to a study presented at the annual congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, held from May 15 to 19 in Stockholm.Sian Cooper, M.B.B.S., from The Royal Marsden Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Sutton, England, and colleagues report on two-year outcomes for the HERMES noncomparative randomized phase 2 trial involving participants with intermediate or lower high-risk prostate cancer. Patients were randomly assigned to 24 Gy SBRT delivered in two fractions (2F SBRT) over eight days, with a 27 Gy integrated boost to the magnetic resonance imaging-defined tumor, or 36.25 Gy SBRT in five fractions (5F SBRT) over two weeks (23 and 24 patients, respectively). All participants received androgen deprivation treatment for at least six months. Adverse event point and cumulative incidences at six, 12, and 24 months were reported.One patient withdrew from the 2F SBRT group before initiation of treatment. The researchers found that at 24 months, 18 and 13 percent of patients in the 2F SBRT and 5F SBRT groups, respectively, reported grade 2 genitourinary adverse events; 5 and 0 percent, respectively, reported grade 2 gastrointestinal adverse events. No grade 3 or higher genitourinary or gastrointestinal adverse events were reported."After two years, our patients reported minimal change in their quality of life," Cooper said in a statement. "There was no difference or minimal difference in the side effects experienced by the patients in the two-dose group compared to the standard five-dose group."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter