Cancer

ESTRO: Two-Fraction Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Safe for Prostate Cancer

Genitourinary adverse events seen in both groups; similarly, very low rates of gastrointestinal adverse events seen with 2F SBRT, 5F SBRT
prostate cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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