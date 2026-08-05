Cancer

Family History Drives Cancer Risk in BRCA Test Groups

Individuals with variants of uncertain significance and negative test results still have elevated lifetime breast cancer risk
genetics breast cancer genes dna
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Genetics
Breast Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Family
Cancer Risk Factors
genetic testing
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