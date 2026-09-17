Cancer

Family History of CRC Increases CRC Risk Similarly in IBD, General Population

The greatest CRC risk increase in IBD was seen in those with two or more affected relatives
crohn bowel intestines gut
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Genetics
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Family
Risk Factors
logo
www.healthday.com