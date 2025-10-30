Cancer

FDA Approves Blenrep for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Triplet combination treatment shows 51 percent reduction in the risk for death and tripled median progression-free survival versus a daratumumab-based triplet
FDA
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Cancer
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Multiple Myeloma
Therapy & Procedures

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com