Cancer

FDA Approves Enhertu as Neoadjuvant, Adjuvant Treatment for Breast Cancer

Approval is for adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer
breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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FDA approvals
Breast Cancer
Drug Approvals
Chemotherapy
Biologics
Trastuzumab
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