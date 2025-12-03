Cancer

FDA Approves Imfinzi for Early Gastric and Gastroesophageal Cancers

This approval marks the first and only approval for perioperative immunotherapy for adult patients with early gastric and gastroesophageal cancers
stomach
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Immunotherapy
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Drug Approvals
Esophageal Cancer
Stomach Cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com