Cancer

FDA Approves Inluriyo for Advanced Breast Cancer

Approval is for adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer
pink ribbon breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Breast Cancer
Drug Approvals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com