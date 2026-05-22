Cancer

FDA Approves Inqovi for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Approval is for those newly diagnosed and aged 75 years or older or who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy
acute myeloid leukemia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Chemotherapy
Leukemia
Medication
logo
www.healthday.com