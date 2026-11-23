MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Nelkarmi (neladalkib), a kinase inhibitor, for adults with locally advanced or metastatic anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were previously treated.The accelerated approval of Nelkarmi was granted for patients with NSCLC previously treated with one prior ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) consisting of alectinib or two or more prior ALK TKIs and platinum-based chemotherapy.The approval was based on results from the phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 trial. There were 700 participants across the two phases, with a primary efficacy analysis including 222 patients. Results showed patients previously treated with alectinib as their only prior ALK TKI had a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 49 percent (33 of 67). A blinded independent central review showed a duration of response of six or more months in 76 percent of responders and ≥12 months in 52 percent of responders. Among patients with two or more prior ALK TKIs and chemotherapy, the ORR was 32 percent (50 of 155), with a duration of response of six or more months in 69 percent of responders and ≥12 months in 51 percent of responders.The most common (≥20 percent) adverse reactions included hepatotoxicity, musculoskeletal pain, constipation, dysgeusia, peripheral neuropathy, edema, and fatigue. Permanent discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 5 percent of patients, most often due to hepatotoxicity."As patients move through multiple therapies over the course of their disease, they need options that balance durable disease control with the ability to tolerate and remain on treatment and maintain quality of life," Kirk Smith, president of ALK Positive, said in a statement. "Today's approval represents important progress for our community."The approval of Nelkarmi was granted to Nuvalent and GSK.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter